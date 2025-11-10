Manitoba makes changes to individuals eligible for specialized veteran licence plate

Send this page to someone via email

Individuals currently serving with the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and other military services are now eligible to display a veteran licence plate on their vehicle in Manitoba.

The Crown-owned Manitoba Public Insurance, the province and the Royal Canadian Legion have made regulatory amendments to allow more veterans to display a specialized licence place on their vehicle.

Previously, the definition of veteran included a three-year honourable service requirement for the Canadian Armed Forces members.

The new changes means that current and former members of the armed forces, RCMP, peace officers in special duty areas, as well as individuals who completed military training and were honourably discharged qualify as a veteran.

The public insurer has issued nearly 5,700 veteran licence plates across the province at no cost to eligible veterans who apply.

The Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario Command of the Royal Canadian Legion will manage the eligibility criteria moving forward to better align with the national definition of veteran.