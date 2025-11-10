Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winner of Montreal-area coin toss election calls it ‘very taxing’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 3:02 pm
2 min read
Julie Larivee reacts to her name being pulled from a box, declaring her as the elected councillor for her district in Montreal-Est. View image in full screen
Julie Larivee reacts to her name being pulled from a box, declaring her as the elected councillor for her district in Montreal-Est. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than a week after dozens of people voted, the final city council seat in Montreal-Est has been decided by pulling a name from a box.

On Monday morning at the local city hall, Julie Larivée was named city councillor.

“I feel overwhelmed,” Larivée told reporters in French following the lottery. “The past week has been a roller coaster of emotions with ups and downs. Very taxing emotionally.”

Larivée and Audrey Bordeleau each received 81 votes in the Nov. 2 election, with fewer than one-third of the 517 registered voters in the district casting their ballot.

Following the release of the tie, a judicial recount was conducted to see if the tie would be broken.

Even with 10 ballots rejected, the tie remained sending the two candidates to leave it to chance with the winner to be decided in a lottery, as laid out by provincial law.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a crazy thing, I don’t want to live that another time in my life,” said Anne St-Laurent, Montreal-Est’s mayor.

Click to play video: 'Razor thin victories to be contested after Montreal’s municipal election'
Razor thin victories to be contested after Montreal’s municipal election

The result in Montreal-Est wasn’t the only one that was a close result.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Voter turnout for the elections on Nov. 2 in the area saw only 36.52 per cent of its registered voters cast a ballot, the lowest its seen in 20 years, according to Elections Montreal.

Trending Now

At least three other candidates in the Montreal area won their elections by fewer than a dozen votes.

Following Monday’s result, Larivée said she’s happy to be the new councillor, but feels winning by a metaphorical coin toss isn’t the most democratic system.

“Pulling my name from a box is not a very democratic system, I think this is something that needs to be re-examined,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

While there may be concern from the councillor-elect on how she won, Montreal-Est’s mayor said democracy still won, with Larivée also adding to St-Laurent’s majority on council.

“She deserved the election win,” St-Laurent said. “The citizens vote for her and she got it. I’m happy for this.”

Larivée’s election caps off what was a relatively exciting election period as she also gave birth during the campaign, with the new mother telling reporters she’s ready for whatever politics has to throw at her for the next four years.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Hanes and The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices