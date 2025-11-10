Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cold Case: Quebec man sentenced to life for 10-year-old girl’s death in 1994

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994'
Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994
RELATED: Quebec man charged in cold case murder of 10-year-old in 1994 – Dec 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of a 10-year-old girl north of Montreal in 1994 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Superior Court Justice Hélène Di Salvo said today in St-Jerôme, Que., that Réal Courtemanche has not shown any remorse and there’s no hope for his rehabilitation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man in his 60s was already in prison for other crimes when he admitted last month that the evidence in the case proves beyond a reasonable doubt that he murdered Marie-Chantale Desjardins.

The 10-year-old disappeared on July 16, 1994, after she left a friend’s house to return home in Ste-Thérèse, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Her body was found four days later in a wooded area bearing injuries that suggested she’d been forcefully attacked from behind.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Di Salvo said the 25-year parole ineligibility is justified because of the victim’s young age and vulnerability, the savage nature of the attack and Courtemanche’s lengthy criminal history.

The judge noted he has committed at least 86 criminal infractions and was declared a dangerous offender in 2015 after he was convicted of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her with a knife.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices