World

New Delhi explosion leaves multiple dead in India’s capital city

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar Reuters
Posted November 10, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
People visit the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Aug. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
People visit the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Aug. 21, 2025. (Credit Image: © Wu Yue/Xinhua via ZUMA Press).
At least eight people were killed in an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in a densely populated district of the Indian capital New Delhi, city police said.

The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known, and was being investigated, city police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said.

At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.

Visuals on local media showed flames and smoke billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.

At least six vehicles and three autorickshaws caught fire, Delhi’s deputy fire chief said, adding that the flames had been doused by firefighting teams.

“We heard a big sound, our windows shook,” one resident who did not give a name, told NDTV.

Police tried to clear crowds that gathered around the site of the incident.

The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists through the year.

© 2025 Reuters

