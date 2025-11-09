Brampton man charged in extortion-related shootings, search on for 2nd suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Brampton, Ont., is facing charges in connection with extortion-related shootings that occurred late last month, with police saying they’re still searching for a second suspect.

Peel Regional Police investigators, in collaboration with Caledon Ontario Provincial Police’s major crime unit, said a 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

According to police, two suspects visited a residence near Old School Road and Creditview Road in Caledon, Ont., on Oct. 26 at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say surveillance footage shows one suspect pouring accelerant on the driveway and igniting a fire. The two suspects then fired several gunshots at the residence before fleeing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

It’s alleged the two suspects then visited a business near Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road in Brampton a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance footage shows a suspect firing several shots at the business from within a vehicle, with no injuries reported.

Peel police says the man arrested Friday faces multiple charges, including two counts of intentional reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of arson.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and police continue to work to identify and locate the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police’s 21 division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or call Peel Crime Stoppers.