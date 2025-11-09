Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Brampton man charged in extortion-related shootings, search on for 2nd suspect

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 9, 2025 5:30 pm
1 min read
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police badge is pictured. Police have made an arrest in connection with extortion-related shootings that happened in October. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
A man from Brampton, Ont., is facing charges in connection with extortion-related shootings that occurred late last month, with police saying they’re still searching for a second suspect.

Peel Regional Police investigators, in collaboration with Caledon Ontario Provincial Police’s major crime unit, said a 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

According to police, two suspects visited a residence near Old School Road and Creditview Road in Caledon, Ont., on Oct. 26 at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Police say surveillance footage shows one suspect pouring accelerant on the driveway and igniting a fire. The two suspects then fired several gunshots at the residence before fleeing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

It’s alleged the two suspects then visited a business near Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road in Brampton a short time later.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect firing several shots at the business from within a vehicle, with no injuries reported.

Peel police says the man arrested Friday faces multiple charges, including two counts of intentional reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of arson.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and police continue to work to identify and locate the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police’s 21 division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or call Peel Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

