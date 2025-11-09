Accessibility is coming to playgrounds in Regina

The city of Regina is home to 152 playgrounds, but only six of them are accessible. After a unanimous vote by city council last week, it looks like things are about to change for the future of playgrounds in the city.
Ward 5 Coun. Sarah Turnbull has been advocating for accessible playgrounds for years, even before she became a city councillor. Her inspiration is her six-year-old daughter Blake Turnbull, who uses a wheelchair.
