Canada

Accessibility is coming to playgrounds in Regina

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted November 9, 2025 3:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accessibility is coming to parks in Regina'
Accessibility is coming to parks in Regina
After a unanimous city council vote, it seems like things are about to change for playgrounds in Regina.
The city of Regina is home to 152 playgrounds, but only six of them are accessible. After a unanimous vote by city council last week, it looks like things are about to change for the future of playgrounds in the city.

Ward 5 Coun. Sarah Turnbull has been advocating for accessible playgrounds for years, even before she became a city councillor. Her inspiration is her six-year-old daughter Blake Turnbull, who uses a wheelchair.

More details can be found in the video above.

 

