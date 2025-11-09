Accessibility is coming to playgrounds in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Regina is home to 152 playgrounds, but only six of them are accessible. After a unanimous vote by city council last week, it looks like things are about to change for the future of playgrounds in the city.

Ward 5 Coun. Sarah Turnbull has been advocating for accessible playgrounds for years, even before she became a city councillor. Her inspiration is her six-year-old daughter Blake Turnbull, who uses a wheelchair.

