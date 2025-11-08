Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rise in older adults experiencing homelessness'
Rise in older adults experiencing homelessness
WATCH: Rise in older adults experiencing homelessness – Oct 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan.

A news release from the city says this figure includes 370 permanent supportive and subsidized housing units, 244 warm centre spaces that will open when temperatures hit -5 C or colder during winter weather warnings, as well as nearly 490 new shelter spaces and 175 surge capacity spaces to open during extreme temperatures.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says it will also dispatch more street outreach teams during extreme cold and will continue regular outreach programs to provide warm clothing, sleeping bags and other supplies throughout the winter.

The measures will be in place from Nov. 15 to April 15.

Trending Now

The city says a select few new shelter spaces will open this weekend as temperatures are expected to plunge to -5 C on Sunday and the city is set to get its first snowfall of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto continues to experience what the city calls a “homelessness emergency” driven by unaffordable housing, insufficient income supports and unmet health needs.

There were more than 15,000 people in Toronto experiencing homelessness last year according to the city’s 2024 Street Needs Assessment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices