Politics

Manitoba New Democrats gather for convention

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 8:15 am
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
BRANDON – The costs of child care, food and other items are among the topics on the agenda at this weekend’s Manitoba NDP convention.

The annual gathering is a chance for party delegates to debate policies, and one resolution calls for increased funding for child-care centres.

Other resolutions call for a higher minimum wage, more financial aid for post-secondary students, and new measures to increase food security and affordability in northern communities.

Delegates are also set to hear from Premier Wab Kinew.

The governing New Democrats are halfway through their mandate after winning the 2023 election.

Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political science at the University of Manitoba, says the NDP is in a fairly good position — running high in opinion polls and raising a lot of money.

“I would say that the party is in fairly good shape and there don’t seem to be any major conflicts within the party,” Adams said in an interview.

The NDP have continued to show signs of electoral strength since winning 34 of the 57 legislature seats in 2023.

The party won a byelection last year in the Tuxedo constituency in Winnipeg, which had previously always voted Progressive Conservative. The NDP came close to an upset in August in the Spruce Woods constituency, a largely rural Tory stronghold, but fell 70 votes short.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

