Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax student leaders hold rally for N.S. government to address housing crisis

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Student union leaders from Halifax's Dalhousie University and supporters hold a march in downtown Halifax, calling on the province to urgently address the city's housing crisis, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
Student union leaders from Halifax's Dalhousie University and supporters hold a march in downtown Halifax, calling on the province to urgently address the city's housing crisis, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Student union leaders from Halifax’s Dalhousie University held a march downtown today, calling on the province to urgently address the city’s housing crisis.

Student Union president Maren Mealey says Premier Tim Houston’s government must take meaningful action toward lowering rent and protecting tenants.

Mealey says students are struggling with the high cost of housing while balancing tuition, groceries and other necessities.

A student union vice-president, Ethan Leckie, says housing is a top concern among Dalhousie students who are vulnerable to the rising cost of living.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More than 20 students and community members marched through Halifax’s downtown, stopping next to Province House where official Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender made remarks to the crowd.

Chender says housing is the biggest challenge facing Nova Scotia, and to address the issue government should replace the temporary five per cent rent cap with a rent control system tied to the consumer price index.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Report finds tenants’ rights at risk in Nova Scotia, issues go unaddressed'
Report finds tenants’ rights at risk in Nova Scotia, issues go unaddressed
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices