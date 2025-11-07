Halifax student leaders hold rally for N.S. government to address housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Student union leaders from Halifax’s Dalhousie University held a march downtown today, calling on the province to urgently address the city’s housing crisis.

Student Union president Maren Mealey says Premier Tim Houston’s government must take meaningful action toward lowering rent and protecting tenants.

Mealey says students are struggling with the high cost of housing while balancing tuition, groceries and other necessities.

A student union vice-president, Ethan Leckie, says housing is a top concern among Dalhousie students who are vulnerable to the rising cost of living.

More than 20 students and community members marched through Halifax’s downtown, stopping next to Province House where official Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender made remarks to the crowd.

Chender says housing is the biggest challenge facing Nova Scotia, and to address the issue government should replace the temporary five per cent rent cap with a rent control system tied to the consumer price index.

