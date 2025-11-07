Menu

Crime

Arrest made in rural triple shooting: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 2:51 pm
File: RCMP Cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
A suspect from Thunderchild First Nation is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with an incident northwest of Turtleford, Sask., RCMP say.

Officers were called to a rural property Wednesday afternoon, where they found three injured men. Despite efforts to give them emergency medical care, all three were later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Later that day, police arrested Madison Paddy-Jimmy, 25, in Turtleford, and charged her with the death of one of the men, 28-year-old Tonio Cantell of Island Lake First Nation.

The other victims have not been identified, although one is described by police as a 46-year-old Turtleford man. Investigators are working on identifying the third man, but said they’re not looking for the public’s help.

RCMP said all three men were shot and are considered homicide victims. Police don’t believe there are any additional victims or any suspects at large, and there’s no current risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'Crime down, homicides up in the Queen City'
Crime down, homicides up in the Queen City
