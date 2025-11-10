Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Trent University study says Peterborough parents ‘struggling to hang on’

By Madeleine McColl Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 10:54 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trent University study focuses on challenges Peterborough parents face'
Trent University study focuses on challenges Peterborough parents face
WATCH: A study out of Trent University says parents in Peterborough, Ont., are 'struggling to hang on' as they attempt to keep their families connected with one another and the community. Madeleine McColl spoke with researchers about their findings, and how parents can be better supported.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

You may have heard some say parenting is one of the hardest things they have ever done.

Parents from the Trent University Research for Social Change Lab and Lakelands Public Health partnered to conduct a study focused on parents from the Peterborough, Ont., region.

The research study, titled In Their Own Words: Parenting Matters in Peterborough, found parents in Peterborough are “struggling to hang on” as they attempt to keep their families connected with one another and the community.

“Parents are working incredibly hard, and some parents were telling us that they just can’t work any harder,” said Dr. Mary Anne Martin, an associate researcher at the Research for Social Change Lab.

The data was collected from 560 online survey respondents and 57 parents who participated in art-based focus groups.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of participants were in their 30s and 40s and identified as women.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Parents were telling us in the artwork that they did that they felt like their heads were exploding, their heads were on fire, their feet were like cement,” said Martin.

Forty-six per cent of survey respondents said in the last two weeks they always or often felt stressed, and 51 per cent said they felt this way in the last six months.

Sources of parental stress included high costs of living, a lack of social support, violence and safety concerns, as well as a lack of access to primary health care, childcare and children’s mental health and developmental services.

Parents new to the area also mentioned struggling with discrimination and adjusting to life in Canada.

Kate Dunford, a nurse at Lakelands Public Health, says there is a need in the community for greater parental support.

“A lot of the nurses at public health, we have our home visiting team, they are noticing a lot of really precarious families so lots of families in need of extra support in our community dealing with things like housing challenges, income challenges,” says Dunford.

On the positive side, 84 per cent of parents reported always or often feeling like they have someone in their lives who will get them through hard times.

Story continues below advertisement

Respondents said things that make parenting easier include social connections, self-care opportunities as well as support from community organizations and programs.

Both Martin and Dunford hope the report results in meaningful community change to support parents.

“Everybody has a role to play, and that it’s not simply parents who carry the responsibility for our next generation, it’s all of us,” said Martin.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices