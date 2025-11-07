Menu

Politics

Carney government will face 2nd crucial confidence vote on budget

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 8:45 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney votes in the House of the Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney votes in the House of the Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The Liberal government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to face its second confidence vote in the House of Commons on Friday, after it survived the first on Thursday.

The confidence vote, expected around 1:45 p.m. eastern, will be on an amendment to the budget put forward by the Bloc Québécois.

This comes after the NDP, the Bloc Québécois and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May voted with the minority Liberals to defeat a Conservative sub-amendment to the budget in the House of Commons on Thursday.

The Conservative measure was a sub-amendment to the Bloc’s own budget amendment.

Governments must win confidence votes in order to remain in power.

NDP interim leader Don Davies said the party is still reviewing the Bloc’s motion and wouldn’t say if the NDP will vote against it.

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have both come out against the budget after it was unveiled Tuesday, saying it failed to meet their priorities.

The NDP has yet to declare a position on the budget, saying Tuesday that it would take time to review the document.

The minority Liberals need two more votes to survive any confidence vote.

The party boosted its seat count to 170 after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont resigned from the Conservative caucus Tuesday, crossing the floor to join the Liberals, but has 169 votes since the Speaker of the House of Commons does not vote unless there is a tie.

The current Speaker is Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia.

— with files from Global’s David Aikin and Sean Boynton

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

