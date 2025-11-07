Menu

Canada

8-year-old child dead after being hit by car in Oakville alongside mother

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 8:27 am
1 min read
A Halton regional police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton regional police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Halton regional police say an eight-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle alongside her mother on Thursday afternoon in Oakville, Ont.

The collision happened on North Service Road West, west of Lindsay Drive, at around 3:50 p.m.

Police said a Lexus SUV “left the roadway” and struck the young girl and her 39-year-old mother.

Both were taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre, police said.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died of her injuries,” police said.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.

