8-year-old child dead after being hit by car in Oakville alongside mother

Halton regional police say an eight-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle alongside her mother on Thursday afternoon in Oakville, Ont.
The collision happened on North Service Road West, west of Lindsay Drive, at around 3:50 p.m.
Police said a Lexus SUV “left the roadway” and struck the young girl and her 39-year-old mother.
Both were taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre, police said.
“Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died of her injuries,” police said.
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.
