8-year-old child dead after being hit by car in Oakville alongside mother

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halton regional police say an eight-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle alongside her mother on Thursday afternoon in Oakville, Ont.

The collision happened on North Service Road West, west of Lindsay Drive, at around 3:50 p.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said a Lexus SUV “left the roadway” and struck the young girl and her 39-year-old mother.

Both were taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma centre, police said.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died of her injuries,” police said.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.