Concordia defers sabbaticals, offers retirement program due to foreign student drop

Concordia University says it’s deferring sabbaticals and won’t be renewing some teaching contracts in response to federal and provincial immigration policies.

The university in Montreal says provincial funding cuts for international students have also played a role in its decision.

Concordia announced the cost-saving measures in a budget update earlier this week.

The university says international enrolment fell by 23 per cent this year compared to 2024, while applications by international students dropped by 40 per cent.

In response, Concordia says it is deferring sabbatical applications for one year, and offering full-time faculty voluntary retirement packages.

As well, it won’t be renewing limited-term teaching contracts for next year.

Sixty-three faculty members are on limited-term contracts, with most of them expiring in June 2026.

Both Quebec and Canada have taken steps to limit the number of international students in the country. As a result universities across Canada are dealing with a significant decline in revenue.