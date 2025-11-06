Saskatchewan sexual assault centres fighting to get back into schools

Send this page to someone via email

Sexual assault centres have been banned from talking in schools since 2023, when a third-party ban was put in place for sexual health programs.

Before that, they were invited annually for almost 20 years to elementary school, grades 4 and 7, to teach kids sexual abuse prevention. The Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre (SSAIC) has been contacting the minister of education trying to get the program back into schools, highlighting the difference between sexual health and sexual abuse prevention teachings.

SSAIC claims they were sent a letter from the Saskatchewan education minister saying he agrees, their program should not have been included in the ban. However, Everett Hindley, the minister of education, says they are focusing on teachers teaching the program rather than inviting third-party organizations.

The topic of sexual abuse, the SSAIC says, is ‘their bread and butter,’ saying they know how to approach kids about it, and it might be a triggering subject for teachers who may be under-resourced.

In the program, kids would learn what sexual abuse is through a puppet show, as it is an easy way to approach kids about a sensitive topic. They would teach kids what sexual abuse can look like and how to help yourself out of a situation.

After presentation season, higher numbers of sexual abuse were reported, possibly showing the program is successful.

Much more was taught in the class such has cyber abuse, what a healthy relationship looks like, and consent.

Watch above for more on the story and how sexual assault centers are trying to get back into schools.