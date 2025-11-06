New rules against election disinformation among bills set to pass in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A bill to ban election disinformation, including so-called deep-fake videos that falsely portray candidates, is among several pieces of legislation expected to pass today before the Manitoba legislature session ends.

The bill would fine people up to $20,000 a day if false information is not removed.

It also adds penalties for intentionally misleading information about voter eligibility, the conduct of elections officials, and the people or companies who provide ballots and vote-counting machines.

The changes are based on recommendations from the province’s chief electoral officer and were introduced in the legislature in March.

Also scheduled for a final vote is a bill that would implement tax changes announced in the spring budget.

The legislature is expected to reconvene for a new session later this month, with a throne speech to outline the NDP government’s agenda for the coming year.

