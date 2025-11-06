Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New rules against election disinformation among bills set to pass in Manitoba

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A bill to ban election disinformation, including so-called deep-fake videos that falsely portray candidates, is among several pieces of legislation expected to pass today before the Manitoba legislature session ends.

The bill would fine people up to $20,000 a day if false information is not removed.

It also adds penalties for intentionally misleading information about voter eligibility, the conduct of elections officials, and the people or companies who provide ballots and vote-counting machines.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The changes are based on recommendations from the province’s chief electoral officer and were introduced in the legislature in March.

Also scheduled for a final vote is a bill that would implement tax changes announced in the spring budget.

The legislature is expected to reconvene for a new session later this month, with a throne speech to outline the NDP government’s agenda for the coming year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba chief electoral officer calls for legislation against disinformation'
Manitoba chief electoral officer calls for legislation against disinformation
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices