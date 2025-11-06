OPP seizes $1.6M worth of illegal cannabis in major operation

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say five people have been charged after officers seized more than $1.6 million worth of illicit cannabis during a major bust in Brighton.

On Oct. 27, officers from Northumberland and Peterborough detachments executed a search warrant at a property on Boes Road and discovered a large greenhouse operation containing cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

In total, officers seized 580 plants and roughly 1,100 pounds of dried cannabis bud.

View image in full screen Investigators discovered a large greenhouse operation containing cannabis plants in various stages of growth. OPP

Members of the OPP’s Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), along with the Emergency Response Team arrived at the illegal facility.

Five individuals have been arrested in relation to the seizure and are now facing charges under the Cannabis Act.

Each has been charged with unlawful cultivation of cannabis and possession for the purpose of distribution. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on Dec. 17, 2025.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.