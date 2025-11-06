Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

OPP seizes $1.6M worth of illegal cannabis in major operation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis'
High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis
RELATED: High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis – Aug 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say five people have been charged after officers seized more than $1.6 million worth of illicit cannabis during a major bust in Brighton.

On Oct. 27, officers from Northumberland and Peterborough detachments executed a search warrant at a property on Boes Road and discovered a large greenhouse operation containing cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

In total, officers seized 580 plants and roughly 1,100 pounds of dried cannabis bud.

Investigators discovered a large greenhouse operation containing cannabis plants in various stages of growth. View image in full screen
Investigators discovered a large greenhouse operation containing cannabis plants in various stages of growth. OPP
Trending Now

Members of the OPP’s Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), along with the Emergency Response Team arrived at the illegal facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Five individuals have been arrested in relation to the seizure and are now facing charges under the Cannabis Act.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Each has been charged with unlawful cultivation of cannabis and possession for the purpose of distribution. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on Dec. 17, 2025.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices