Tavares bags goal No. 501 in Leafs’ win

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – John Tavares was joined on the ice before Wednesday’s opening faceoff by his family to mark an impressive milestone.

The veteran centre then went out and added another goal to an already gaudy stat line — and helped the Maple Leafs to another victory.

Tavares buried the 501st goal of his career in the third period to give Toronto a lead it wouldn’t surrender in a 5-3 decision over the Utah Mammoth.

The 35-year-old was honoured prior to puck drop for becoming just the 49th player in NHL history to score 500 regular-season goals in a ceremony that included his parents, wife and three children.

“My biggest supporters and sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do,” Tavares said. “Really glad I got to share it with them, and even better to follow up with a great effort and a big win.”

Story continues below advertisement

The product of nearby Oakville, Ont., is a methodical, stay-in-the-moment athlete, but the lead-up to Wednesday after getting No. 500 last week in a 6-3 road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets allowed him some moments of reflection.

“It hit me more today,” said Tavares, who started his career with the New York Islanders before signing with Toronto in the summer of 2018. “The goals are amazing and I’m very proud of it, and a lot of people have contributed.

“But just to be going since I was a kid to this point, and be in the position I’m in, I’m just really grateful and thankful for so many people that have impacted me in such a great way and continue to support me.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Leafs captain Auston Matthew said Tavares is showing no signs of slowing down after bagging is seventh goal of the campaign as Toronto (8-5-1) picked up its third straight win.

Story continues below advertisement

“Huge honour to play with a guy like that,” Matthews said. “Even at the age that he’s at, the way he takes care of himself, he’s a true professional.”

Matthew Knies called the 500-goal milestone an “astounding” achievement for Tavares, who had the Toronto winger living with him when he first broke into the league in 2023.

“It gives you chills,” Knies said. “For him to score on this night, it’s pretty special. I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Leafs forward Matias Maccelli is in his first year with the club. It didn’t take him long to see Tavares is built different.

“The most professional (player) I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Watch him, what he does, and learn from it.”

Also just the fourth NHLer to have 500 points with two different franchise, Tavares said he doesn’t take either his longevity or numbers for granted.

“It’s hard to believe,” said the No. 1 pick at the 2009 draft. “You’ve got to pinch yourself sometimes that you’ve earned it and you’ve put yourself among a few players that impacted the game a lot more than I have.

“It’s really special to be a part of that.”

REVENGE SPOT

Story continues below advertisement

Maccelli scored the winner in his first game against Utah after being acquired by Toronto in the off-season.

“I played most of the guys for four years,” said the 25-year-old. “I enjoyed it.”

Maccelli was a healthy scratch for Monday’s 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins and re-entered the fray with added motivation on two fronts.

“Competitive all over the ice,” said Leafs head coach Craig Berube. “He was really good.”

HEATING UP

Matthews has goals in each of his last three games to give him eight through 15 contests after scoring just once in the previous six.

“Like where my game’s been at,” he said. “Getting good opportunities, good chances throughout each game. Just want to keep that going, play well defensively, be responsible.”

SHOOTERS SHOOT

Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz tried to score on the empty net late in regulation, but his effort didn’t get high enough off the ice and was blocked by hulking Utah forward Lawson Crouse.

“We were giving it to him,” Matthews said with a smile. “He had all the time and just didn’t get it in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

“But up two, why not?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.