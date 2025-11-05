Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

‘One-two’ punch of Pacific storms to hit B.C. with flooding possible

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 5:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Stormy weather ahead for B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday'
Stormy weather ahead for B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday
It's going to be a stormy few days in B.C. Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga breaks down what's in store and what areas need to be on the lookout for high tides.
A one-two punch of Pacific storms will dominate the weather across B.C. through Thursday.

Most of the province’s coast will be hit with the first storm on Wednesday, which will ease overnight and early Thursday before the next development storm slides in from the southwest with more rain and wind through the day, according to Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

In the Lower Mainland, the heaviest rain will likely fall during the second half of Thursday with storm number two, Madryga added.

A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound.

A look at the amount of rain expected to fall in the region by Thursday night. View image in full screen
A look at the amount of rain expected to fall in the region by Thursday night. Global SkyTracker

Strong southeast wind on Wednesday in most coastal regions will also be strong during the day on Thursday, when many exposed areas of the South Coast will experience 60 to 90 km/h gusts, according to Madryga.

Metro Vancouver southeast wind gusts on Thursday will rise to 50 to 70 km/h, especially near the water.

Environment Canada issued a Coastal Flooding Statement on Wednesday for the following areas:

  • Vancouver Island Coastline: Campbell River to Oyster River
  • Greater Victoria Coastline: Swartz Bay to Cordova Bay
  • Greater Victoria Coastline: Cordova Bay to East Sooke
  • Southern Gulf Islands
  • Vancouver Island Coastline from Cape Scott to Nootka Sound
  • Vancouver Island Coastline from Nootka Sound to Barkley Sound incl. Tofino
  • Vancouver Island Coastline from Bamfield to Clo-oose
  • Vancouver Island Coastline from Cape Scott to Telegraph Cove incl. Port Hardy

The statement was issued due to higher-than-normal water levels expected.

“Elevated ocean water levels accompanied by significant winds and waves are expected, possibly exceeding the highest astronomical tide,” Environment Canada said.

“Minor coastal flooding is likely along exposed shorelines, especially in the low-lying areas,” Madryga said.

“Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to flooding and/or debris, such as driftwood and rocks. Coastal erosion is possible in sensitive areas, such as tidal flats, estuaries, dunes, beaches and barrier islands.”

Coastal Flooding Statement has been issued for parts of B.C.'s coast. View image in full screen
Coastal Flooding Statement has been issued for parts of B.C.’s coast. Global SkyTracker
B.C. is in for some wild weather over the next few days. View image in full screen
B.C. is in for some wild weather over the next few days. Global Skytracker
