‘Immense probability’ N.B. wildfire was caused by human activity: minister

New Brunswickers were on edge this summer as firefighters battled blazes across the province during a particularly challenging wildfire season.

The Oldfield Road fire in Miramichi, N.B., this summer burned more than 1,400 hectares before it was under control. Officials have since said the fire was caused by human activity.

The Opposition has been pressuring the provincial government to divulge the cause of the Irishtown fire, which was especially concerning because of its proximity to people and structures on the outskirts of Moncton.

“It is possible that we may never know with certainty. We know what it wasn’t. We know it wasn’t a lightning strike. So there is an immense probability that it was caused by human action,” said Department of Natural Resources Minister John Herron

Now, the provincial government and opposition parties are looking at what changes need to be made to prevent future fires.

Herron told the legislature Tuesday that the province will convert 74 seasonal forest ranger positions — called foresters — into full-time positions to encourage job retention and allow for additional training.

The role includes responsibilities such as inspections during burn bans and fighting fires alongside firefighters when needed.

“The investment to do such is approximately a million and a half dollars. If you put that in the context of a forest fire, that’s essentially three structures that we could lose,” he said.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon argued more needed to be done.

“We need the equipment in place and that means access to water bombers,” he said.

In response, Herron said New Brunswick’s fleet of water bombers is “robust.”

When contacted by Global News, the mayor of Maple Hills, which includes Irishtown, said having more full-time forest rangers was a “great initiative.”

“After the fire in our community— as well as those the rest of the province — faced this past summer, having a dedicated team of full-time forest rangers ready to respond is something we can all be thankful for,” wrote Mayor Erica Warren.

“The swift and courageous efforts of those who fought the fire in Irishtown saved many homes and lives. We cannot thank them enough and are encouraged to see the province taking steps to ensure even greater preparedness for future fire seasons.”