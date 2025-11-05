Bell, Scott could be key players in East final

Send this page to someone via email

The spotlight will be firmly fixed on quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Davis Alexander, but running backs Stevie Scott III and Greg Bell will both be key figures in the East Division final Saturday.

Scott ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Montreal’s 42-33 Eastern semifinal win over Winnipeg last weekend. He anchored the Alouettes’ 176-yard rushing performance against a Blue Bombers defence that was third against the run (94.1 yards per game) during the regular season.

The two teams meet at Hamilton Stadium, the winner advancing to the Grey Cup on Nov. 16 in Winnipeg.

Bell, 27, ran for 1,038 yards (5.6-yard average, five TDs) this season. In his only start against Montreal, Bell ran for a career-high 156 yards and a TD in a 26-9 road win Sept. 6 as Hamilton rushed for 234 yards overall.

Mitchell, 35, led the CFL in passing yards (5,296) and touchdowns (career-best 36) and was the only quarterback to start all 18 regular-season games. Mitchell was a key reason why Hamilton (11-7) finished atop the standings ahead of Montreal (10-8).

Story continues below advertisement

No one in league history has begun a career like Davis, who’s unbeaten in his 12 CFL starts. Alexander, 27, is 11-0 over the regular season — a mark that will carry over to ’26 — and threw for 384 yards with a TD and interception versus Winnipeg.

Hamilton won the season series with Montreal 2-0 and went 7-1 within the East Division. But Alexander didn’t play in either game, limited to just seven regular-season starts due to separate stints on the sidelines with a hamstring ailment.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Montreal was 7-0 with Alexander but 3-8 in games he didn’t start.

Mitchell anchors a Hamilton offence that features three 1,000-yard receivers in Kenny Lawler (1,443 yards, CFL-high 14 TDs), Canadian Kiondre Smith (1,126 yards, five TDs) and Tim White (1,016 yards, seven TDs). But the unit really got into sync after Bell’s 156-yard effort versus Montreal as twice he ran for 100-plus yards and surpassed 90 yards on two other occasions.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal counters with a solid defence that led the CFL in fewest offensive yards (338.4) and passing yards (256.9) and finished tied with B.C. for most sacks (45). Veteran linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette are stalwarts but Canadian defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund registered 11 sacks during the regular season and had one, along with a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles, in the division final versus Winnipeg.

Montreal’s defence could be bolstered by the return of tackle Mustafa Johnson (shoulder), who has been limited this week in practice. Receiver Austin Mack (leg) was limited Wednesday but veteran offensive lineman Pier Olivier Lestage (neck) didn’t practise Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hamilton’s defence was ranked last against the run (111 yards), eighth in both offensive points (26.5) and net offensive yards (374.1) and sixth against the pass (281.5 yards). But the Ticats led the CFL in turnovers forced (44), interceptions (27) and points scored off turnovers (134) while finishing second in pass knock-downs (72, one behind Winnipeg).

The Ticats also have veteran kicker Marc Liegghio, who made 52-of-56 field goals this season and is intimately familiar with the windy conditions at Hamilton Stadium.

Often experience matters in the playoffs and here’s thinking Hamilton can present Alexander with a different look or two that doesn’t necessary derail the talented young quarterback but at the very least creates some indecision.

Pick: Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

—

West Division final

B.C. Lions versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday evening)

At Regina, B.C. has won seven straight, including a regular season-ending 27-21 decision here although Saskatchewan rested many starters having already clinched first in the West. The home team won the season series 2-1 and was 6-3 at Mosaic Stadium.

Lions starting quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for just 223 yards last week versus Calgary but ran for 68 yards and a TD. The Lions led the league in offensive scoring (29.8 points per game), passing yards (325.4) and net yards (430.2) and were third in rushing (113.4).

Saskatchewan’s defence was the stingiest against the run (76 yards), second in fewest yards allowed (341.5) and interceptions (24) and third both in sacks (43) and fewest offensive points (22.7).

Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris (4,549 passing yards, CFL-best 73.6 completion percentage, 24 TDs) leads an offence that can run (103.8 yards per game) but also accumulate yards (second in CFL, 382.6 per game). But kicker Brett Lauther made 39-of-54 field goals (72.2 per cent). B.C.’s Sean Whyte was 39-of-41 tries (CFL-best 92.9 per cent).

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 2-0.

Overall: 55-28.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE — Donna Spencer and Gemma Karstens-Smith both contributed to this weekly feature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.