Ontario avoids public hearings on bills; one would boost education minister’s powers

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is moving to limit debate and public hearings on several pieces of legislation, including a bill which will make it easier for Queen’s Park to sideline trustees and take control of school boards.

A motion from House Leader Steve Clark on Wednesday looks to speed Bill 33, Bill 40 and Bill 60 through the legislative process after the government shortened the fall sitting by more than a month.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bill 33 was tabled in the spring and makes it easier for the minister of education to take over school boards, while Bill 40 was also tabled earlier in the year and makes changes to education policy.

Bill 60 was tabled last month and makes changes to the rules governing landlords and renters. It has already seen a reversal from the government, which backed away from a plan to potentially end evergreen leases.