‘Our hearts are shattered’: Fashion dog Tika the Iggy dies

Tika the Iggy, a beloved Italian Greyhound from Montreal, known for her fashionable style has died.

Her owners, Thomas Shapiro and his husband Louis, posted about her passing on Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday.

“I really thought you were going to live forever,”the post said. “I thought we had more time, but there are things we cannot control. Our hearts are shattered.”

According to the post, Tika had been diagnosed with two tumours in her liver recently, but following surgery they were successfully removed and she was discharged without complications.

But while she appeaered to be recovering, the couple said something changed.

“After your second day at home, something had changed. You looked so tired, not quite yourself, yet peaceful,” he said.

Shapiro went on to say that while veterinarians first thought it was the effect of the painkillers, they soon found out it was Tika’s body “slowly giving up,” and there wasn’t anything to do to prevent it.

In the post, the couple said Tika spent her last moments at home held by her “favourite dads.”

“We feel numb and lost now that you are gone, but we are so grateful you were surrounded by your family during your last moments,” the post says.

Tika’s elaborate outfits, ranging from Queen Amidala from Star Wars to Celine Dion, brought her popularity on social media with 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million on TikTok.

She was described as “a new fashion it girl” by Vogue Magazine and “The Anna Wintour of Dogs” by The Dogist.

Her younger sister Kala also joined in the fun, often featured in many of the photos and videos also dressed to the nines.

Louis also took to Instagram to speak about the loss, posting a video about the 14-year-old puppy, saying they chose each other just before he started university and that it was Tika that brought Thomas into his life.

“We stood by each other’s side for all the ups and all the downs, you stood right by my side for all my accomplishments,” he said in the video. “You saw me graduate, get married, buy a house, and become a father twice. And with Tom’s help, I saw you grow into a tiny superstar, travel the world and bring joy wherever you went.

“From a lost boy to a happily married father of two beautiful kids, I owe it all to you … You will always be in my heart, and I will always be in yours.”

Many fans of Tika’s took to social media to pay their respects and condolences, including other dog influencers like Hazel, the mini wiener.

“U will forever be an icon, Tika. I will miss u friend. Sending your servants all the love,” Hazel wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for making us all so happy to always see you, Tika,” wrote drag queen Lady Camden. “And thank you, dads for the joy you have given us through Tika.”