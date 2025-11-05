Quebec-Ontario border town says police station closure would be ‘immeasurable loss’

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of a Quebec town that borders Ontario says the potential closure of its provincial police station would be an “immeasurable loss.”

Alain Gauthier, mayor of Temiscaming, Que., which is located off the Ottawa River and is roughly 67 kilometres from North Bay, Ont., said in a news release Friday public safety “cannot be managed from hundreds of kilometres away.”

Gauthier’s statement comes amid a recent Sûreté du Québec’s (SQ) announcement indicating it could potentially reduce police services in several regions, including Temiscaming, to address a $120-million budget cut.

“Local realities must be considered in every decision that affects the safety of our citizens,” Gauthier said.

“The loss of our officers’ community involvement and the reduction of prevention efforts would be an immeasurable loss. It would be a shortsighted saving.”

SQ was asked by the provincial government to balance its budget, but when news broke of its plan, Public Safety Minister Ian Lafrenière said in a post on X it would be rejected.

“The safety of our communities is and will remain a priority for our government,” he said in French, adding he expects a new plan from the SQ.

Temiscaming occupies a “strategic position” in terms of public safety, the town said in the release. Issues relating to interprovincial travel, drug trafficking and property crimes require a constant and stable police presence, it added.

In recent years, the town said it has faced several administrative decisions with “serious consequences,” including an 80 per cent reduction in wildlife officers despite the importance of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation in the reason.

Temiscaming is requesting it be included in discussions with the SQ and other leaders over its budget discussions.

“This is the slow drip torture that successive governments have imposed on us. When cuts are made to essential public services such as health or safety, the very vitality of our regions is at risk,” Gauthier said.

“For every service lost or relocated, families, seniors, and vulnerable citizens leave. These government decisions have become, on their own, the greatest threat to the vitality of our territories.”