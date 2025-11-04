Sandro Mamukelashvili settles in with Raptors

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Sandro Mamukelashvili took the advice of his new Toronto Raptors teammates and coaching staff to shoot the basketball more.

The 26-year-old from Georgia contributed 15 points to Toronto’s 128-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks before an announced 18,357 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Mamukelashvili helped the Raptors (4-4) extend their win streak to three games by nailing a trio of three-point jumpers.

The six-foot-nine, 246-pound Mamukelashvili also grabbed seven rebounds, including four on the offensive boards, while playing a season-high 23 minutes.

“I want to earn the minutes and prove that I deserve the minutes,” Mamukelashvili said.

“I’m excited. I feel my teammates and the coaching staff trust my shot. I’m getting there.”

Mamukelashvili, in his fifth NBA season, signed a two-year contract in the off-season after a stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I’ve only shown in spurts in my [first] four years in the NBA,” said Mamukelashvili, who is quick for his size.

He remarked that he’s a different player in North America than his role as a leader of the Georgian national team.

“Sandro is a good rebounder, a good offensive rebounder,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “He’s just getting more comfortable. It was a step in the right direction.”

Mamukelashvili’s strong outing coincided with centre Jakob Poeltl’s return after a three-game absence with a lower-back ailment.

Poeltl started and was healthy enough to play 20 minutes. He scored eight points and led the Raptors with nine rebounds.

“I’m still away from feeling 100 per cent,” Poeltl said. “There were certain times it stiffened up on me, but I’m happy with the way I managed it. It was a positive experience.”

A healthy Poeltl is significant to the Raptors’ success.

“Jakob looked more mobile and aggressive,” Rajakovic said.

BARNES SCARE

The Raptors averted serious injury when Scottie Barnes returned for the second half after a brief stay in the locker room.

He suffered a strained left thumb late in the second half, but matched RJ Barrett with a game-high 23 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.