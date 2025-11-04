SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sandro Mamukelashvili settles in with Raptors

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 11:28 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Sandro Mamukelashvili took the advice of his new Toronto Raptors teammates and coaching staff to shoot the basketball more.

The 26-year-old from Georgia contributed 15 points to Toronto’s 128-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks before an announced 18,357 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Mamukelashvili helped the Raptors (4-4) extend their win streak to three games by nailing a trio of three-point jumpers.

The six-foot-nine, 246-pound Mamukelashvili also grabbed seven rebounds, including four on the offensive boards, while playing a season-high 23 minutes.

“I want to earn the minutes and prove that I deserve the minutes,” Mamukelashvili said.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight'
Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight
Story continues below advertisement

“I’m excited. I feel my teammates and the coaching staff trust my shot. I’m getting there.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mamukelashvili, in his fifth NBA season, signed a two-year contract in the off-season after a stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I’ve only shown in spurts in my [first] four years in the NBA,” said Mamukelashvili, who is quick for his size.

He remarked that he’s a different player in North America than his role as a leader of the Georgian national team.

“Sandro is a good rebounder, a good offensive rebounder,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “He’s just getting more comfortable. It was a step in the right direction.”

Mamukelashvili’s strong outing coincided with centre Jakob Poeltl’s return after a three-game absence with a lower-back ailment.

Poeltl started and was healthy enough to play 20 minutes. He scored eight points and led the Raptors with nine rebounds.

Trending Now

“I’m still away from feeling 100 per cent,” Poeltl said. “There were certain times it stiffened up on me, but I’m happy with the way I managed it. It was a positive experience.”

A healthy Poeltl is significant to the Raptors’ success.

“Jakob looked more mobile and aggressive,” Rajakovic said.

Story continues below advertisement

BARNES SCARE

The Raptors averted serious injury when Scottie Barnes returned for the second half after a brief stay in the locker room.

He suffered a strained left thumb late in the second half, but matched RJ Barrett with a game-high 23 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices