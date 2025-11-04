Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek public’s help investigating string of suspicious fires

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 8:20 pm
2 min read
A rash of fires targeting infill houses are raising alarm bells for community members and investigators. Now police, firefighters and the city are standing together, vowing to stop these fires. Sarah Komadina explains.
Edmonton police, fire services and rescue and the city are working together to investigate several suspicious fires.

Since September, there have been eight fires at new infill developments currently under construction that are now under investigation by the arson team. Six of those are confirmed to be suspicious.

Edmonton Police Service deputy chief Nicole Chapdelaine said the fires — all in established, central neighbourhoods like Glenora, Belgravia, King Edward Park and Old Strathcona — are believed to be deliberately set.

She said the fires have been at new home construction sites — both single family homes and multi-plex properties — with the most recent occurring in Glenora and Belgravia on Sunday.

The weekend fires come after police on Friday said they were seeking tips and videos in a series of suspicious fires.

“It has not been confirmed whether these fires are all connected, though it’s certainly something investigators are looking at given the similarities and proximity,” Chapdelaine said.

Police wouldn’t say where the fires are being started on the buildings and if it is in the same areas, stressing the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the deputy chief said it doesn’t appear these fires are connected to Project Gaslight, which were a series of extortion attempts and arsons targeting South Asian home builders.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services chief David Lazenby said the fires hurt the families waiting to move into these homes and the businesses building them, as well as residents nearby.

He said officials are treating these fires as the highest priority.

“The dangers these fires pose to residents and our fire crews is unacceptable,” Lazenby said.

Fire services and police are also asking for the public’s help by looking at doorbell camera footage and keeping a lookout for suspicious activity, especially around infill construction sites.

“The most powerful resource we have is the vigilance of Edmontonians, looking out for each other. If you see something suspicious, report it immediately,” Lazenby said.

“Trust your instincts, let us be the judge. That simple call is the most important action you can take to keep your community safe.”

The six fires considered to be suspicious in nature that occurred between Oct. 18 and Nov. 2 were:
• October 18 at 80 Avenue and 81 Street
• October 21 at 90 Avenue and 98 Street
• October 26 at 77 Avenue and 116 Street
• October 29 at 74 Avenue and 118A Street
• November 2 at 132 Street and 102 Avenue
• November 2 at 72 Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive

