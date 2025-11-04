Menu

Canada

Death at B.C. ostrich farm deemed ‘not suspicious,’ say RCMP 

By Ayden Singh Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood'
Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood
While the fate of the Edgewood ostrich flock is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Canada, a U.S. billionaire is again calling for the animals to be moved to Florida and re-tested for avian flu. Victoria Femia reports.
A man who died at the Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp on Monday is now in the care of the B.C. Coroner’s Service.

The unresponsive man was found just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, at the farm in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C.

Members of the police liaison team saw him on the ground and sprang into action, Nakusp RCMP said in a release.

Chest compressions and other life-saving measures were taken as paramedics rushed to the scene, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man passed away, police added.

Nakusp RCMP identified the man but are still in the process of finding and notifying his next of kin.

In a press release, the RCMP stated, “there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.”

Click to play video: 'Court halts B.C. ostrich cull'
Court halts B.C. ostrich cull

The man’s death comes at a difficult time for the small community of Edgewood, as they have been rocked by tension and tempers since the ostrich farm began protesting a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

In September, Global News reported that residents carried mixed feelings for the farm and the attention it has brought to their little hamlet of 235 people.

Vocal demonstrations supporting the farm have clashed with RCMP officers present on behalf of the CFIA, as operators of the farm escalate their case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court is set to issue a decision on Nov. 6 on whether to hear a last-ditch appeal against the ordered cull.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

