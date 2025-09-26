Edgewood residents stay silent on ostrich farm controversy over safety fears, ‘very volatile’

Send this page to someone via email

People living near a controversial ostrich farm in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C. say the ongoing outrage and protests over a cull ordered by federal officials have them fearing for their safety.

Approximately 235 human residents in the small unincorporated community of Edgewood are outnumbered by ostriches, while supporters of the flock and the farm’s owners remain vocal.

“These birds pose no threat and no one deserves to die for being innocent,” said area resident Natalie Cronin.

In a statement Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the application of the avian flu stamping out policy for this farm has been upheld by the Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal, and is supported by scientific evidence.

Still, after months of protests over the CFIA’s decision to humanely euthanize the entire flock, area residents are divided.

“I believe that that’s treason what the CFIA is doing to the people of Canada,” Nakusp resident Monty Paul told Global News.

Randy Donselaar, who was born and raised in Edgewood and returned following his retirement, said the drama over the fate of the birds has been going on for far too long, and the vast majority of locals don’t support Universal Ostrich Farms.

“I think there’s general sympathy for the birds but not for the farm itself due to their inability to be forthright and honest from the get-go,” Donselaar said in an interview.

The CFIA said the farm owners failed to report the initial cases of illness and deaths when the herd was infected, starting in December of last year.

After 69 birds died of avian flu, the farmers argue the surviving ostriches have “herd immunity” and want them tested.

The virus has the potential to mutate and spread, according to the CFIA, which is why all birds on infected and exposed premises are depopulated.

“A vast majority of us in the valley are seniors and were concerned about our health and the risk that’s still posed by the ostriches,” said Donselaar.

The CFIA said an initial count has determined there are between 300 and 330 ostriches remaining at Universal Ostrich Farms.

“Our disease response aims to protect both public and animal health, as well as minimize impacts on the $6.8 billion domestic poultry industry, and the Canadian economy,” the federal agency said Friday.

“This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports.”

Donselaar said he and other area residents – many of whom are unwilling to speak publicly due to safety concerns – wonder how Canada’s reputation will fare if farmers are seen defying a CFIA order.

“Whether you like the rules or not, we live in a civil, law-abiding society,” he said. “I think it could carry a huge impact negatively for our agricultural industry, and that’s a concern.”

“If we cannot control our diseases in our country, in our meats, then this is going to be a problem for the world trade,” said an Edgewood resident of 25 years who asked that her identity be protected. “They’re not going to accept our meat; they’re going to be suspicious of it. It’s going to affect all the farmers in B.C., not just one small farm here in Edgewood.”

Both residents said they welcome the ongoing RCMP presence outside the ostrich farm, claiming the protesters who’ve gathered there are disruptive and intimidating, with some even labelling concerned citizens and those who don’t support the farmers as a ‘hate group’.

“It is very volatile,” said the longtime resident who requested anonymity over safety fears. “One person in Edgewood has been assaulted.”

RCMP confirm that shortly after they arrived at the farm on Monday, police received a report of an alleged assault on one of the neighbours.

That person received treatment from RCMP medics, while a man who doesn’t live in the area was arrested.

The suspect has since been released from custody pending further investigation and charge approval.

Early Wednesday, the hay bale wall set up around the flock was set on fire.

Donselaar said the assault demonstrates the level of ambiguity involved with outside demonstrators converging on the community, and the farm not necessarily aware of who they’re inviting in.

“It’s a powder keg, it can be a powder keg,” he told Global News. “We don’t know who’s in there; they don’t know who’s in there.”

Ironically, Donselaar said, freedom of expression is being suppressed.

“People are becoming reluctant to speak out. They’re taking away our freedom, that they’re fighting for.”

While the farm has lost lower court bids to stop the cull, the owners hope to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, which, on Wednesday, granted an interim stay order in the case.

As of Friday, the CFIA said it is maintaining its presence on the farm and has custody of the ostriches.

“We are all disappointed because it’s just dragging this on and on and on,” said the longtime Edgewood resident.

“They need to finish and complete this job so that we can have all these people move on back out of our town.”