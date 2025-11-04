‘It’s our road map’: Winnipeg agency reveals plan for economic development, tourism

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Economic Development and Tourism says it wants the city to compete on the world stage, something it hopes to accomplish with a new strategy, launched Tuesday.

The project, Winnipeg Forward 2025: Shaping Winnipeg’s Future is focused on three main goals: strengthening Winnipeg’s competitiveness, attracting investment and visitors, and advancing the city through partnerships.

The agency’s president and CEO, Ryan Kuffner, said the plan was developed with input from partners across business, tourism and government sectors, as well as community groups and Indigenous stakeholders.

“This strategy is grounded in our mission and vision, guided by three interconnected goals that will move Winnipeg forward — and when Winnipeg moves forward, Manitoba does too,” Kuffner said.

“It’s our road map for protecting what’s at risk and building the kind of prosperity our city and province deserve.”

The plan’s launch is the first initiative by Winnipeg Economic Development & Tourism under its current, unified name, which combines tourism and economic development into an integrated organization.

The agency said it — in its previous incarnations — has helped add an estimated $5.3 billion to the city’s economy, through supporting new and expanding businesses, as well as hundreds of high-profile events, capital investments, and contributing to the creation of almost 16,000 jobs in the city.

In a statement Tuesday, Winnipeg’s mayor said collaboration between community and business leaders and government officials is going to help Winnipeg “seize new opportunities.”

“The world is changing quickly, and now, more than ever, Winnipeg needs a strategy to stay competitive and seize new opportunities,” Scott Gillingham said.

“When we attract talent, events, investment and visitors, we are not only growing the economy, we are building the foundation for the things Winnipeggers care most about: strong neighbourhoods, thriving businesses, and the resources to support community priorities.”