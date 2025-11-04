Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder after 2 stabbings in Ottawa: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 12:55 pm
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after two separate stabbings in Ottawa last month that left one victim dead and another injured.

Ottawa police say officers responded to the first stabbing in the area of King Edward Avenue and York Street on Oct. 17.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead on Oct. 30.

Police say officers also responded on Oct. 18 to a robbery in the area of Cumberland Street and St. Patrick Street where a suspect stabbed the victim.

They say that victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

