Man charged with murder after 2 stabbings in Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is facing charges after two separate stabbings in Ottawa last month that left one victim dead and another injured.

Ottawa police say officers responded to the first stabbing in the area of King Edward Avenue and York Street on Oct. 17.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead on Oct. 30.

Police say officers also responded on Oct. 18 to a robbery in the area of Cumberland Street and St. Patrick Street where a suspect stabbed the victim.

They say that victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.