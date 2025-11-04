Tolls on U.S.-side of Blue Water Bridge rising in December

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re planning to cross the Blue Water Bridge from Michigan next month, be prepared to pay a little extra in tolls.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday that as of Dec. 1, the toll rate for crossing the eastbound span of the bridge in Port Huron, Mich. will be US$5, an increase of 1 dollar.

The bridge connects Port Huron with Point Edward, Ont., close to Sarnia, over the St. Clair River.

The state says the hike will help offset increased maintenance and operation costs.

According to the state, the increase is the second in a planned, “staggered” increase that began in 2024.

The increase also comes after engagement with the public and “regular commuters.”

“Following an overwhelming response from the public survey, BWB (Blue Water Bridge) administration implemented the first $1 rate increase on Dec. 1, 2024, with this next increase beginning this Dec. 1,” reads a news release. “This overall rate increase follows 14 years of no changes to toll rates for commuter and commercial vehicles.”

The price for cars will be US$5, but the state says people will also pay $5 for each extra axle on their vehicle. Trucks and buses will pay $5.25 per axle, while EDGE Pass commuters will receive a $0.50 discount per crossing.

While commuters heading into Ontario from Michigan will face the toll increase, the Federal Bridge Commission says no increase at the same time as the U.S. toll hike.

The corporation told Global News in an email it was aware of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s planned increase and said it sets its tolls independently of Michigan’s department.

“Our policy is to conduct a formal review of toll rates annually, with any changes traditionally enacted in April,” said Alexandre Gauthier, communications manager for the Federal Bridge Corporation. “If any changes were to be approved for the Ontario side, we would communicate those decisions publicly through a news release in advance of the effective date.”

Tolls for the westbound span were already increased for passenger vehicles in April, with each extra axle costing CAD$7. Commercial vehicles must also pay $7 per axle.