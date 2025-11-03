Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shortage of some painkillers expected to continue as alternatives increase

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 4:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Doctors concerned about students using prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons'
Health Matters: Doctors concerned about students using prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons
There has been a dramatic rise in students using prescription painkillers for non medical reasons, sparking calls for action according to an editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. A new survey revealed the number of students using the drugs increased from 12.7 per cent in 2021 to nearly 22 per cent in 2023. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Oct. 27, 2025. – Oct 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pharmacists say a shortage of medications that contain oxycodone is expected to continue into the new year, while supply of another type of painkiller has increased since a nationwide disruption in the summer.

In July, Health Canada sent out a notice about a shortage of drugs that contain acetaminophen with oxycodone, which includes those by the brand name Percocet.

There was also a shortage of acetaminophen with codeine, which includes Tylenol 3.

It was supposed to last until early fall, caused by manufacturing disruptions.

These medications are prescribed to treat a range of ailments, from those enduring acute injuries to chronic back pain.

Sadaf Faisal, senior director of professional affairs at the Canadian Pharmacists Association, said the codeine-containing medications such as Tylenol 3 are back in stock. Supply is still limited for Tylenol 2 and 4, which she said are prescribed less often.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RFK Jr. walks back Trump admin’s claim linking Tylenol and autism'
RFK Jr. walks back Trump admin’s claim linking Tylenol and autism

The shortage of drugs containing acetaminophen with oxycodone are ongoing and Faisal said the manufacturer has indicated some supply will be available in December, though there will be constraints because of backorders.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are hoping that by the new year the situation will improve,” Faisal said.

Trending Now

She said there are other pain medications with similar ingredients that health providers can prescribe as alternatives.

Mina Tadrous, an associate professor at the University of Toronto’s pharmacy faculty, said switching a patient’s painkiller can take a lot of time and resources, placing pressure on an already stretched system.

“Talking to pharmacists and a team early before you run out of medications is so important because no one wants to be dealing with it the day that you have nothing left,” Tadrous said.

Story continues below advertisement

At any given time, there are between 1,500 and 2,000 active drug shortages in the country, according to the Canadian Pharmacists Association.

Tadrous said it’s when shortages hit commonly used medications that the repercussions are felt on a larger scale.

“When a shortage happens or some supply chain break happens, it’s sort of like a slow moving train. That takes time and then kind of hits,” Tadrous said.

“The problem is, once it’s depleted, it also takes months to replenish it.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices