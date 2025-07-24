Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada is facing a nationwide shortage of these prescription painkillers

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 1:47 pm
2 min read
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. View image in full screen
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A national shortage of common prescription pain medications in Canada could last into early August.

Health Canada issued a notice last week that drugs containing acetaminophen with codeine or oxycodone that are used to relieve pain are experiencing shortages.

Acetaminophen with oxycodone is often under the brand Percocet, while acetaminophen combined with codeine is sometimes known as Tylenol No. 3.

Other formulations include Teva-Oxycocet, Teva-Lenoltic No. 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Rivacocet.

Some of the companies that manufacture both medication combinations, including Teva Canada Ltd., Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Pharmascience Inc., have reported issues around manufacturing disruptions and increased demands as causes of the shortages.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association told Global News it’s been working with Health Canada and is in communication with manufacturers and suppliers to assess the potential impact.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Another health care hurdle Prescription medication shortages'
Another health care hurdle Prescription medication shortages

In response to the shortages, the CPA said pharmacists have been limiting amounts given to patients.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Usually pharmacists have to dispense the amount that is being written on the prescription unless it is being limited by the drug plan,” said Sadaf Faisal, senior director of professional affairs at the CPA.

“In a situation like these, pharmacists are documenting on their prescriptions that we are only supplying 30 days right now because we don’t have enough supply.”

She said some pharmacists are also seeking out supplies from other pharmacies.

According to the association, the shortages are expected to last until early August, when a “significant resupply” is anticipated.

What Canadians can do if impacted

Trending Now

In its notice, Health Canada said that as the shortage continues, Canadians should speak with their doctor or pharmacist if they have concerns about the availability of either medication.

Story continues below advertisement

It says they may be able to offer other options if their specific medication is not available.

“Pharmacists and other health-care providers can help them (patients) navigate this shortage,” Faisal said. “We can identify alternatives, we can provide guidance on safe and effective pain management, which is really important because it can impact quality of life for a lot of patients.”

Faisal does caution, however, that due to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, pharmacists cannot change the prescription or offer an alternative without consulting the physician to approve the suggestion.

While the shortage may end within a few weeks, Health Canada is also urging Canadians to only use a licensed pharmacy to get medication and only buy products authorized for sale in Canada.

It also advises people to avoid buying from unlicensed and unverified online sellers, as the products may not contain the active ingredient or contain undeclared and hazardous ingredients.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices