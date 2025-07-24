Canada is facing a nationwide shortage of these prescription painkillers

Send this page to someone via email

A national shortage of common prescription pain medications in Canada could last into early August.

Health Canada issued a notice last week that drugs containing acetaminophen with codeine or oxycodone that are used to relieve pain are experiencing shortages.

Acetaminophen with oxycodone is often under the brand Percocet, while acetaminophen combined with codeine is sometimes known as Tylenol No. 3.

Other formulations include Teva-Oxycocet, Teva-Lenoltic No. 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Rivacocet.

Some of the companies that manufacture both medication combinations, including Teva Canada Ltd., Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Pharmascience Inc., have reported issues around manufacturing disruptions and increased demands as causes of the shortages.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association told Global News it’s been working with Health Canada and is in communication with manufacturers and suppliers to assess the potential impact.

In response to the shortages, the CPA said pharmacists have been limiting amounts given to patients.

“Usually pharmacists have to dispense the amount that is being written on the prescription unless it is being limited by the drug plan,” said Sadaf Faisal, senior director of professional affairs at the CPA.

“In a situation like these, pharmacists are documenting on their prescriptions that we are only supplying 30 days right now because we don’t have enough supply.”

She said some pharmacists are also seeking out supplies from other pharmacies.

According to the association, the shortages are expected to last until early August, when a “significant resupply” is anticipated.

What Canadians can do if impacted

In its notice, Health Canada said that as the shortage continues, Canadians should speak with their doctor or pharmacist if they have concerns about the availability of either medication.

It says they may be able to offer other options if their specific medication is not available.

“Pharmacists and other health-care providers can help them (patients) navigate this shortage,” Faisal said. “We can identify alternatives, we can provide guidance on safe and effective pain management, which is really important because it can impact quality of life for a lot of patients.”

Faisal does caution, however, that due to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, pharmacists cannot change the prescription or offer an alternative without consulting the physician to approve the suggestion.

While the shortage may end within a few weeks, Health Canada is also urging Canadians to only use a licensed pharmacy to get medication and only buy products authorized for sale in Canada.

It also advises people to avoid buying from unlicensed and unverified online sellers, as the products may not contain the active ingredient or contain undeclared and hazardous ingredients.