Researchers find gaps in environmental impact assessments of mining projects

A new report out of Dalhousie University highlights some flaws in the environmental review process for Canadian mining projects.

Researchers based their report on a review of nearly 50 years’ worth of environmental assessments from 227 mining projects across Canada.

They found that environmental assessments were either incomplete or missing entirely in roughly 20 per cent of the projects they reviewed.

They also found that the federal and provincial regulators produced environmental assessment reports that didn’t match up in nearly two thirds of the mining projects sampled.

Dr. Alana Westwood, lead author of the report, says that environmental assessments are invaluable tools for mining projects, but the current system is not being used effectively.

The researchers say they hope regulators and industry officials use the report to improve their understanding of the environmental impact of mining in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.