Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Researchers find gaps in environmental impact assessments of mining projects

By Emily Baron Cadloff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised about N.S. move to allow fracking and uranium mining'
Concerns raised about N.S. move to allow fracking and uranium mining
Concerns raised about N.S. move to allow fracking and uranium mining – Feb 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report out of Dalhousie University highlights some flaws in the environmental review process for Canadian mining projects.

Researchers based their report on a review of nearly 50 years’ worth of environmental assessments from 227 mining projects across Canada.

They found that environmental assessments were either incomplete or missing entirely in roughly 20 per cent of the projects they reviewed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They also found that the federal and provincial regulators produced environmental assessment reports that didn’t match up in nearly two thirds of the mining projects sampled.

Dr. Alana Westwood, lead author of the report, says that environmental assessments are invaluable tools for mining projects, but the current system is not being used effectively.

Trending Now

The researchers say they hope regulators and industry officials use the report to improve their understanding of the environmental impact of mining in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices