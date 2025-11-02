Polls close across Quebec as municipal elections wrap up

Send this page to someone via email

Polls have closed in municipal elections held across most of Quebec’s approximately 1,100 municipalities.

In Montreal, residents have cast their ballots to select a new mayor following Valérie Plante’s decision not to seek a third term.

Recent surveys suggest Soraya Martinez Ferrada — a former federal Liberal cabinet minister and current leader of the centrist Ensemble Montréal — is the frontrunner in the race.

View image in full screen Ensemble Montréal leader and mayoral candidate Soraya Martínez Ferrada casts her ballot on municipal election day in Montreal, Sunday, November 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

She has portrayed herself as the candidate of change and giving herself four years to solve the problem of homeless encampments. She has also said she wants to conduct an audit of bike paths and ramp up police presence on the Metro and in neighbourhoods.

Story continues below advertisement

Luc Rabouin, who leads Projet Montréal and currently serves as mayor of one of the city’s 19 boroughs, is also vying for the position.

View image in full screen Projet Montréal leader and mayoral candidate Luc Rabouin casts his ballot on municipal election day in Montreal, Sunday, November 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

He has said he aims to make Montreal the continent’s most affordable metropolis by encouraging the creation of non-market housing through new bylaws and other policy tools. He says he intends to build on Plante’s legacy by making the city even greener and more welcoming to cyclists and pedestrians.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Municipal councillor from Montreal’s Sud Ouest borough and former federal NDP candidate Craig Sauvé, leader of new party Transition Montréal, has said he aims to invest heavily in affordable housing, the fight against homelessness, road safety, and the greening of all neighborhoods.

Sauvé has challenged Projet Montréal with a series of bold progressive measures, including increasing property taxes on the wealthiest homeowners to fund additional services for the homeless.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen From left: Jean-François Kacou of Futur Montréal, Craig Sauvé, leader of the new party Transition Montréal, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, leader of Ensemble Montréal, Luc Rabouin, leader of Projet Montréal, and Gilbert Thibodeau of Action Montréal.

Throughout the campaign, housing affordability and homelessness have stood out as key issues.

In Quebec City, incumbent mayor Bruno Marchand is pursuing a second term after first being elected in 2021. His challengers include Sam Hamad, a former provincial Liberal minister, and Stéphane Lachance, an entrepreneur.

Across the province, more than half of municipal candidates faced no opposition this year. Over 4,500 candidates, including 564 mayors, were elected by acclamation.

-With files from The Canadian Press