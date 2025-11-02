Albertans shouldn’t expect a ‘general strike’ anytime soon

Send this page to someone via email

In the days after Alberta teachers were forced back to classrooms, leaders within the Alberta labour movement promised an unprecedented response from unions and workers across Alberta. And though Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, says that’s still the plan, it doesn’t mean an immediate general strike.

“We are committed to doing what we can, and taking our place with the rest of civil society to push back against the direction of this government,” explained McGowan. “Fragmenting our health care, privatizing it, under-funding our schools, attacking workers’ rights, this is an agenda Albertans didn’t vote for.”

Nearly 30 different unions have signed onto the ‘Common Front Solidarity Pact‘, committing to a collective defense of Alberta workers. And according to McGowan a foundation for action is being laid.

“We’re a workplace organization, so that’s why we’re talking about building towards a province-wide protest that will very likely include a general strike,” McGowan said. “I just want to stress, this is not something that anyone in the labour movement anywhere in Canada has done for more than 100-years. We don’t have systems and mechanisms for this, there’s no ‘general strike’ button.”

In a statement the office of Nate Horner, Alberta minister of Treasury Board and Finance, says in part:

“…In cases of illegal strike action, the Alberta Labour Relations Board imposes fines and penalties on both organizations and individuals. These processes and guidelines are already in place, and we expect the ALRB will carry out the necessary steps to address any illegal strike activity if it occurs.”

McGowan says organizing a general strike isn’t their only option. They also intend to chip away at the province by supporting recall petitions targeting some UCP MLAs.

But while the use of the notwithstanding clause in Bill 2 was legal, not having the ability to challenge it within the legal system leaves groups like the Alberta Teachers Association with little option for recourse.

“Ultimately the accountability mechanism for the notwithstanding clause is the electorate,” explained Chris Samuel, president of the Canadian Bar Association’s Alberta branch, “people expressing their disagreement with the government on it. And you see that process played out in the history of the notwithstanding clause.”

In November 2022, in order to avert a strike by CUPE members, the Ontario provincial government invoked Section 33. In a matter of days, demonstrations and threats of a general strike built momentum across the province, and the Ford government ended up repealing Bill 28 and returned to the bargaining table shortly after.

McGowan says a general strike could still happen in Alberta, but notes it could take weeks or even months to plan.