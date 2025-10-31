Dodgers beat Blue Jays 3-1 to force deciding seventh game in World Series

Send this page to someone via email

The World Series is going the seven-game distance.

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 Friday night at the Rogers Centre.

Mookie Betts drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who scored three times in the third inning against Kevin Gausman.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Toronto had runners in scoring position in the ninth inning but Andres Gimenez lined out and Addison Barger was doubled off at second base to end the game.

The Blue Jays will host Game 7 on Saturday night.

The Blue Jays had runners in scoring position in the ninth inning but Andres Gimenez flew out and Addison Barger was doubled off at second base to end the game.

Tyler Glasnow got the last three outs for his first save.

Game 7 will be played Saturday night in Toronto.

The Dodgers scored all of their runs in the third inning against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (2-3). Mookie Betts keyed the rally with a two-run single.

George Springer drove in Addison Barger with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame but Toronto was otherwise stifled by Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1). The right-hander allowed one earned run and five hits over six innings.

Springer was back in the leadoff spot as designated hitter after missing two games with right side discomfort.

Gausman struck out the side in the first inning and finished with eight strikeouts over six innings. He allowed three hits, three earned runs and two walks.

The Blue Jays threatened in the sixth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out double and Bo Bichette walked. Yamamoto struck out Daulton Varsho to snuff the threat.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth inning but Seranthony Dominguez struck out Teoscar Hernandez to keep it a two-run game.

Toronto put two runners on in the bottom half against closer Roki Sasaki, who escaped by getting Varsho on a groundout.

Sasaki hit Alejandro Kirk with a pitch and was pulled after giving up a ground-rule double to Barger. The ball was stuck in the base of the wall along the warning track.

The teams split the first two games of the series in Toronto. The defending champion Dodgers outlasted the Blue Jays in an 18-inning marathon in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium but Toronto bounced back with two road wins.

The Blue Jays haven’t won the World Series since 1993.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays — Toronto did well to get Yamamoto’s pitch count up and prevent a third straight complete game. The Los Angeles bullpen came through after some weak performances earlier in the series.

Dodgers — With Betts slumping at the plate, manager Dave Roberts moved him down to the cleanup spot for Game 6. The move paid off as Betts worked a 1-2 count in the third inning before driving in Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani.

KEY MOMENT

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas bare-handed a high chopper and fired to first base in time to get Barger for the second out of the seventh inning. It may have saved a run as Ernie Clement followed with a double to the wall.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays have scored 101 runs in their 17 post-season games to tie the 2002 Angels and 2020 Dodgers for the most all-time.

COMING UP

Max Scherzer was expected to start for Toronto in Game 7. The Dodgers did not immediately name a starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2025.