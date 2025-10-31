Judge suggests better addiction supports after Winnipeg overdose death

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg judge is recommending improved addiction supports after examining the overdose death of a man living in a tent who had faced barriers in accessing treatment.

The inquest heard evidence earlier this year about the 2021 death of Lee Earnshaw, a 42-year-old commercial fisherman from British Columbia who struggled with opioid addiction.

Earnshaw had tried to access publicly funded addiction treatment in the months before he was found dead.

Court heard he fell through the gaps due to a lack of stable housing and access to basic technology, as well as limited detox beds and treatment facilities in Manitoba.

Judge Tracey Lord has made eight recommendations, including extended hours for addiction walk-in clinics.

The judge also suggests the provincial government cover addiction medication, expand access to withdrawal management beds and implement more flexible treatment options.