Health

Judge suggests better addiction supports after Winnipeg overdose death

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report'
Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report
RELATED: More affordable housing and addictions supports are needed to address homelessness in Winnipeg, according to findings from End Homelessness Winnipeg's 2024 Street Census. Iris Dyck reports – Aug 28, 2025
A Winnipeg judge is recommending improved addiction supports after examining the overdose death of a man living in a tent who had faced barriers in accessing treatment.

The inquest heard evidence earlier this year about the 2021 death of Lee Earnshaw, a 42-year-old commercial fisherman from British Columbia who struggled with opioid addiction.

Earnshaw had tried to access publicly funded addiction treatment in the months before he was found dead.

Court heard he fell through the gaps due to a lack of stable housing and access to basic technology, as well as limited detox beds and treatment facilities in Manitoba.

Judge Tracey Lord has made eight recommendations, including extended hours for addiction walk-in clinics.

The judge also suggests the provincial government cover addiction medication, expand access to withdrawal management beds and implement more flexible treatment options.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman calls for change after family member turned away from addictions support'
Winnipeg woman calls for change after family member turned away from addictions support
© 2025 The Canadian Press

