‘Stop arson before it happens’: Winnipeg officials working to curb fires

The city says it’s taking steps to get ahead of Winnipeg’s arson problem.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, representatives of the Winnipeg police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), and other officials announced a plan Friday through the city’s problem property committee and arson prevention group to co-ordinate investigations and enforcement.

“Over the past several years, we’ve implemented a number of initiatives aimed at stronger enforcement, strengthened investigations, and more robust securement standards for vacant properties to stop arson before it happens,” Gillingham said.

“The problem property committee and arson prevention group are targeting problem properties, reducing fire risks and arresting arsonists.”

The mayor said the city has been undergoing a number of initiatives to help curb arson rates, a problem he described as “deeply concerning.”

“We’ve seen many serious fires, especially in the downtown — fires that have caused damage, displacement and fear.

“Each one takes a toll, not just on property, but on people, on businesses and on confidence in public safety. I think it’s important that Winnipeggers know how we, as a city, are responding to these situations.”

Bylaw enforcement officers have inspected more than 9,600 vacant properties in the first three-quarters of the year alone, the mayor said, and as a result, 378 properties were boarded up thanks to stricter requirements.

The city has also cleared 372 tonnes of illegal dumping and debris this year, and police have undertaken 177 arson investigations.

Insp. Jennifer McKinnon of the police service’s major crimes unit said fighting arson needs to be a collaborative effort.

“While the Winnipeg Police Service concentrates on investigations and holding people to account, we recognize that we are stronger with the collaborative efforts of everyone involved,” McKinnon said.

“Our investigators, crime analysts, general patrol and community support unit officers play a crucial role, but we rely on strong partnerships with WFPS, bylaw enforcement and other city departments, as well as the community to keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt said an example of the important collaboration is the way fire investigators work closely with police if a fire is considered suspicious.

“We know increased collaboration between all partners makes our community safer. By preventing arson, we strengthen our community, significantly reducing the number of residents impacted by potentially devastating fires,” Schmidt said.

“This not only addresses safety concerns but also alleviates pressure on our department and responders.”

The announcement falls flat for Nick Kasper, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

Kasper told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg he’s been left disappointed by the city’s announcement.

Thursday night alone, Kasper said, Winnipeg firefighters were called to four separate fires at vacant buildings — something he describes as the new normal.

“We welcome any news or any announcement of substance that would give our fire investigations branch the much-needed resources and tools it requires to solve the arson problem in Winnipeg … and what we heard today was absent of any meaningful change.”

The announcement, Kasper said, acknowledged the disproportionate number of fires Winnipeg emergency crews face, but didn’t provide an actual solution.

The city is urging Winnipeggers to call 911 if they spot someone going into a vacant property or trying to get through boarded-up windows or doors. You can also call 311 if you notice boards have been moved or breached, or to report illegal dumping or an accumulation of trash.

Suspicious activities can also be reported by calling the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).