Canada

15-year-old girl charged in collision that seriously injured 4 people in Waterloo, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2025 7:17 am
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. NI
Police in Waterloo charged a teenage girl in connection with the collision that sent four youths to hospital earlier this month.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said on Oct. 6, emergency services were called in to a single-vehicle collision in North Dumfries Township, just outside of Cambridge.

Police said the driver, a 15-year-old girl from Cambridge, lost control of the vehicle and hit a hydro pole.

The driver and three passengers, all under the age of 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three of the youths have since been discharged, and one youth remains in a hospital outside their region.

On Thursday, police charged the 15-year-old driver with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, driving without a licence, speeding and two counts of stunt driving.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

