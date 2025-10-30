Menu

Education

Manitoba human rights report recommends changes to literacy screening, instruction

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 8:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba human rights report recommends changes to literacy screening, instruction'
Manitoba human rights report recommends changes to literacy screening, instruction
A new report from the Manitoba Human Rights Commission is recommending changes aimed at improving literacy outcomes in the province. Iris Dyck reports.
A new report from the Manitoba Human Rights Commission is recommending changes aimed at improving literacy outcomes in the province

“Supporting the Right to Read in Manitoba” looks at literacy through a human rights lens, assessing literacy screening, education, and supports.

“We really view that as an equity issue, because every child has the right to an education, and every child should be taught to read as a part of that right to education,” said Dyslexia Canada Executive Director Alicia Smith.

According to provincial data from fall 2024, only 44.9 per cent of Grade 3 students in Manitoba meet English literacy expectations. Among Indigenous third graders, that number is 27.7 per cent.

“If we don’t adopt these recommendations, we will continue to maintain the status quo,” Smith said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The status quo in Manitoba right now is that you have the lowest literacy results in Canada.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the report and its recommendations.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

