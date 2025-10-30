SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Toronto Blue Jays: Gardiner to stay open, subway service to increase for Game 6

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Series: Blue Jays 1 win away from title as Yesavage pitches 6-1 past Dodgers'
World Series: Blue Jays 1 win away from title as Yesavage pitches 6-1 past Dodgers
Toronto’s transit agency has delayed planned closures and will add extra trains to its subway lines through the downtown on Friday to accommodate a potential explosion of baseball fans across the city.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Rogers Centre for Game 6 on Friday evening, with a win sealing the World Series title for Toronto for the first time since the 1990s.

Thousands of fans are expected to head to the stadium, to bars and to watch parties set up across the city, with potential for road closures if crowds spill out onto the street.

The TTC said it was adding extra subway service to accommodate the excitement and had also postponed plans it previously had to close parts of the system for repairs.

The transit agency said it would add an extra 10 trains to Line 1: Yonge-University and another six trains to Line 2: Bloor-Danforth.

GO Transit will also boost its service on the Kitchener, Barrie and Stouffville lines.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto said it would postpone the closure on the Gardiner Expressway from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427 “to ensure safe movement in and around the downtown core.”

“The closure to finish final paving of the eastbound lanes will be rescheduled to a later date,” the city said. “All six lanes from Dufferin to Strachan will remain open in the meantime.”

The agency also warned it could have to divert streetcar and bus routes if streets are crowded or closed.

