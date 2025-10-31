Menu

November 8 – Pinnacle Renovations

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted October 31, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
Pinnacle Group, Your Home, Your Legacy, Built for Life. View image in full screen
Your Home, Your Legacy, Built for Life. Pinnacle Group
Pinnacle Renovations on Talk to the Experts at 11 a.m. on QR Calgary.

At the heart of Pinnacle is Paul and his wife Elaine’s steadfast belief in serving Calgary’s families by renovating and building homes for those whose focus is much more on return-on-lifestyle than on return-on-investment. Our vision is to positively affect people’s lives through our proprietary Design + Build process with a culture of empathy, integrity, and sincere care for each family member. For more information, please visit pinnaclerenovations.ca

