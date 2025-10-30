SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

‘Halloween is cancelled’: Blue Jays fans hope for World Series win in Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 9:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Series: Blue Jays 1 win away from title as Yesavage pitches 6-1 past Dodgers'
World Series: Blue Jays 1 win away from title as Yesavage pitches 6-1 past Dodgers
WATCH: World Series: Blue Jays 1 win away from title as Yesavage pitches 6-1 past Dodgers
Just one more win.

After Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping the team will haunt the Dodgers and clinch their first Commissioner’s Trophy in 32 years in Game 6 on Friday night.

“Sorry folks, Halloween is cancelled tomorrow night. I’ll be bringing my box of candy with me on the GO Train from Whitby to Union. Can’t miss this,” wrote X user @KevinGoosemxn Thursday morning.

“Halloween ground rules for Canada…. Start trick or treating early. End by 8pm. We’ve got a baseball game to watch! Let’s go @BlueJays!!!” added X user @_Amy93.

With a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, the World Series returns to Rogers Centre and that means that for just the second time in Major League Baseball’s more-than-a-century old history, the Commissioner’s Trophy will be handed out in Canada.

Toronto split its first two home games of the series against the Dodgers; the Jays lost Game 3 6-5 after 18 innings, but locked in for back-to-back road wins ahead of their return home.

The Jays haven’t won a World Series since 1993, when the team won its second of back-to-back championships.

The Jays have only appeared in the World Series twice before this post-season run – and both appearances ended in Game 6. If necessary, Game 7 would take place Saturday.

“The @BlueJays have never lost a #WorldSeries,” wrote X user @progright Thursday morning.

“Let’s go JAYS! Game 6 in the 6!! One more!!” added X user @techiespringz.

First pitch for Game 6 is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Friday in Toronto.

