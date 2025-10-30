‘Halloween is cancelled’: Blue Jays fans hope for World Series win in Toronto

Just one more win.
After Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping the team will haunt the Dodgers and clinch their first Commissioner’s Trophy in 32 years in Game 6 on Friday night.
“Sorry folks, Halloween is cancelled tomorrow night. I’ll be bringing my box of candy with me on the GO Train from Whitby to Union. Can’t miss this,” wrote X user @KevinGoosemxn Thursday morning.
“Halloween ground rules for Canada…. Start trick or treating early. End by 8pm. We’ve got a baseball game to watch! Let’s go @BlueJays!!!” added X user @_Amy93.
Get daily National news
With a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, the World Series returns to Rogers Centre and that means that for just the second time in Major League Baseball’s more-than-a-century old history, the Commissioner’s Trophy will be handed out in Canada.
Toronto split its first two home games of the series against the Dodgers; the Jays lost Game 3 6-5 after 18 innings, but locked in for back-to-back road wins ahead of their return home.
The Jays haven’t won a World Series since 1993, when the team won its second of back-to-back championships.
The Jays have only appeared in the World Series twice before this post-season run – and both appearances ended in Game 6. If necessary, Game 7 would take place Saturday.
“The @BlueJays have never lost a #WorldSeries,” wrote X user @progright Thursday morning.
“Let’s go JAYS! Game 6 in the 6!! One more!!” added X user @techiespringz.
First pitch for Game 6 is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Friday in Toronto.
Comments