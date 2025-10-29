Saskatoon city council defers decision on downtown arena, entertainment partnership

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Oak View Group (OVG) and Saskatoon city council discussed their partnership plan Wednesday, with OVG offering $15 million in initial funding for the downtown arena and convention centre. The discussion is deferred, and talks will continue in January of 2026.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

If passed, OVG will be a third-party operating manager.

Watch the video above for more on the story.