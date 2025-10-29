Saskatoon city council defers decision on downtown arena, entertainment partnership

The Oak View Group (OVG) and Saskatoon city council discussed their partnership plan Wednesday, with OVG offering $15 million in initial funding for the downtown arena and convention centre. The discussion is deferred, and talks will continue in January of 2026.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
If passed, OVG will be a third-party operating manager.
Trending Now
Watch the video above for more on the story.
Comments