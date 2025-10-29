Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council defers decision on downtown arena, entertainment partnership

Operations managing company, Oak View Group, is assembling a plan to construct and operate the new downtown entertainment centers. Discussion of Partnership between OVG and Saskatoon council is deferred until the first quarter of 2026.
By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon council defers DEED partnership'
Saskatoon council defers DEED partnership
WATCH: The Oak View Group attended a meeting of Saskatoon city council to discuss their partnership in constructing and operating the new downtown arena. OVG has entertainment centres all over Canada and some in the United States, but some residents in Saskatoon think business operations should stay in the city.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Oak View Group (OVG) and Saskatoon city council discussed their partnership plan Wednesday, with OVG offering $15 million in initial funding for the downtown arena and convention centre. The discussion is deferred, and talks will continue in January of 2026.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If passed, OVG will be a third-party operating manager.

Trending Now

Watch the video above for more on the story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices