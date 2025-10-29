4 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named division all-stars as Nic Demski misses another practice

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski is a West Division All-Star for the fifth straight year, but his status remains in doubt for Saturday’s Eastern Semifinal against the Montreal Alouettes.

Demski missed their final full practice on Wednesday ahead of this week’s do-or-die playoff matchup after missing their past two games with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Tony Jones, halfback Evan Holm, and kick returner Trey Vaval were also voted to the divisional all-star team.

Demski still posted his third straight 1,000-yard season despite missing their final two games. He finished the 2025 campaign with 67 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jones and Vaval are both first-time all-stars. Jones led the club with 104 total tackles, while also recording three sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Vaval earned his first all-star nod after already being named the team’s most outstanding rookie and most outstanding special teams player. He led the CFL in punt return yards with 957 and had four return touchdowns, while setting the club record for most missed field goal return yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Holm was also voted to the all-star team in 2023.

It’s a far cry from the 15 all-stars the Bombers had in the 2021 season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes had the most all-stars with 11 apiece.

Former Bombers Kenny Lawler (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), Jermarcus Hardrick (Saskatchewan Roughriders), Casey Sayles (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), and Lirim Hajrullahu (Toronto Argonauts) were also recognized with all-star selections.

Winnipegger and former Manitoba Bison Zack Williams is a first-time all-star at guard with the Calgary Stampeders.

Wednesday was a closed practice for the Bombers, but according to the official injury report, defensive lineman Cam Lawson was back at practice after missing yesterday’s session with an illness. Backup QB Chris Streveler didn’t practice again after injuring his knee in their last game.

The Bombers are travelling to Montreal a day earlier than usual on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s kickoff at 1:00 p.m.