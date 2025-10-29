Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young entrepreneurs find success in Winnipeg ice cream shops

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 8:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Young entrepreneurs find success in Winnipeg ice cream shops'
Young entrepreneurs find success in Winnipeg ice cream shops
Some young Winnipeg entrepreneurs are running successful ice cream shops, an example of a shift in historical trends when it comes to local young business owners. Teagan Rasche reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s one of the last few days Linh Le will turn on her ice cream machine this year. She’s preparing to close down her shop for the season while wrapping up her ninth year in business.

“I love to see how customers enjoy my ice cream. They keep coming back and that’s what makes me happy,” Le said.

The 33-year-old bought Sub Zero Ice Cream in 2017 shortly after finishing her degree in biochemistry.

“Something inside me said I want to start running a business. Then I saw an ice cream shop on sale,” Le said.

Ever since, she’s enjoyed being an entrepreneur, which includes managing staff, ordering supplies, creating recipes and running a successful social media page.

“When I first started, I wasn’t busy like right now. Some days I only had 10 orders per day and I was already so happy. For now, some days I get 10 orders per minute,” Le said.

Story continues below advertisement

Across town, another young entrepreneur is enjoying the sweet life.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hope Hackett owns 9 Below, an ice cream shop she worked at as a teenager.

“I’m 27 years old and I bought into this business and became sole owner when I was 25,” Hackett said.

“It’s interesting going from working here, you kind of understand the backend of the business completely. Like how machines run, how things work. So when you take over … it’s just an extra step on top of what you’re already kind of doing.”

While she had closed up her shop for the year, Hackett says this season was the best one yet.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunities,” Hackett said.

Trending Now

Behind all the sweet treats is a lot of hard work.

Alanna Keefe with WeMB says young women entrepreneurs face many challenges — but can also find great success.

“Oftentimes, what we are encouraging our entrepreneurs to do is to find your niche and capitalize on it,” Keefe said.

Loren Remillard with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said they are seeing a shift in historical trends when it comes to local entrepreneurs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now we are seeing women outpacing men in terms of starting up their own companies,” Remillard said.

As for Hackett, she’s already looking forward to next season.

“I would love to launch a website, obviously menus, creating ideas,” Hackett said.

At Sub Zero, Le has one message to aspiring business owners.

“If you want to do it, just start doing it. You have to believe in yourself.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices