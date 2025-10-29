LCBO pleads guilty, fined $80K after worker critically injured at warehouse

See more sharing options

The LCBO has pleaded guilty and been fined $80,000 after a worker was critically injured while operating a lift truck during a training session at a warehouse in London, Ont.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the incident happened on June 20, 2022, when workers were being trained to use a powered pallet lift truck.

Investigators found that the session was being led by a seasonal worker who was not certified to train others.

The trainer had experience using the equipment but gave only a brief overview, assuming participants had already completed theoretical training. The trainer proceeded to give an incomplete overview of how to complete a visual and operational inspection based on the employer’s checklist and manufacturer’s manual.

During the exercise, one worker operating the machine for the first time lost control and struck a steel storage rack, suffering a critical injury.

The ministry said the LCBO failed to provide proper information, instruction and supervision, violating a section of Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Following a guilty plea in London’s Provincial Offences Court, the $80,000 fine was imposed on Aug. 28, 2025.

The court also added a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, which goes to a provincial fund supporting victims of crime.