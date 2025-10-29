Menu

Canada

First Nation files Aboriginal title claim to lands in western Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 1:40 pm
2 min read
Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in Quebec is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in Quebec is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation (Mandatory Credit)
An Algonquin First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court over large swaths of territory across the west of the province, and is also seeking $5 billion from governments and Crown corporations.

Jean-Guy Whiteduck, chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, says the Algonquin people must have a say in the way water, wildlife and forestry are managed in their traditional territory. Meaningful reconciliation can’t exist until that happens, he said in a recent interview.

“Billions of dollars have been taken out of our lands with limited return to our community,” said Whiteduck, whose First Nation is located on the shores of the Gatineau River, near Maniwaki, Que.

The Aboriginal title claim covers eight areas, including islands in the Ottawa River; Gatineau park and adjoining lands in the city of Gatineau; two harvesting zones in the Gatineau regional county; the Papineau-Labelle wildlife reserve; as well as the Baskatong Reservoir and other nearby areas that were flooded during the construction of a hydroelectric dam in 1927.

“All of the dams that were built on our territory were done without approval from our people,” the chief said. “We were never compensated.”

Whiteduck said his intention isn’t to dislodge private landowners, saying the lawsuit only covers land that is owned or managed by governments.

The lawsuit is also seeking $5 billion from Canada, Quebec, Hydro-Québec and the Crown corporation responsible for the National Capital Region as compensation for violations of what the Algonquin say are their rights to the territory.

The First Nation also wants the court to declare that the Crown breached solemn promises made to their ancestors under the Treaty of Swegatchy of 1760 and the Royal Proclamation of 1763.

Representatives from the provincial and federal departments responsible for Indigenous relations were not immediately available for comment. Neither were the two Crown corporations named as defendants in the lawsuit.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

