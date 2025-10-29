Menu

Crime

Manitoba teen sentenced to life in prison for beating deaths of three in 2022

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
A youth who was 15-years-old when he violently attacked three vulnerable people resulting in their deaths has been handed a life sentence in prison. The Manitoba Law Courts building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. View image in full screen
A youth who was 15-years-old when he violently attacked three vulnerable people resulting in their deaths has been handed a life sentence in prison. The Manitoba Law Courts building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A youth who was 15 years old when he violently attacked three vulnerable people resulting in their deaths has been handed a life sentence in prison.

A Manitoba Court of King’s Bench justice sentenced the now 18-year-old male to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

The teen previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the beating deaths of Danielle Ballantyne, Marvin Felix and Troy Baguley in August 2022 near Winnipeg’s downtown.

Winnipeg police at the Jarvis Avenue apartment behind where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne’s body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the Jarvis Avenue apartment behind where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne’s body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. Josh Arason / Global News

The male cannot be identified because he was a youth when the crimes were committed.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence was seeking he be sentenced as a youth, meaning a combination of seven years in and out of custody, while Crown prosecutors argued the teen be sentenced as an adult.

Justice Gerald Chartier sided with the Crown, saying a youth sentence would not be sufficient or hold the teen properly accountable for his crimes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

